Watch: Upcoming Nissan MPV spied testing in camouflage; What to expect…

Nissan India’s upcoming multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has been spotted undergoing road testing, hinting at an imminent launch. The new model will mark the brand’s re-entry into the compact MPV segment and is one of three new vehicles Nissan plans to introduce in the coming months.

What do we know about the design?

The test mule seen on Indian roads is heavily camouflaged, concealing most design details. However, the overall shape closely resembles the Renault Triber, confirming shared underpinnings. Subtle visual distinctions are expected, including a redesigned front grille, tweaked bumpers, and a fresh set of alloy wheels, to establish Nissan’s unique styling identity.

What could be under the hood?

Powering the MPV will likely be the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine found in the Renault Triber. This unit will be mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, ensuring a balance between efficiency and convenience.

Specification Detail Engine 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol Transmission 5-speed Manual / AMT Power 71 bhp Torque 96 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

What features can you expect?

The upcoming MPV is expected to pack features similar to those we've seen in the facelifted Renault Triber. Key conveniences include cooled storage, wireless charging, touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, six airbags and keyless entry/exit.

The MPV is going to get LED headlamps along with projector lenses, which, as tested on the Triber, have a manageable low beam and a decent enough high beam. However, the tail lamps are expected to be halogen with a modern design.

What segment will it target?

The Nissan MPV will cater to the sub-four-metre three-row vehicle market, a space dominated by practical family cars. By sharing its platform with the Triber, Nissan aims to offer a value-oriented people mover with added design differentiation and potentially improved feature packaging.

What else to expect from Nissan India?

Following the launch of this MPV, Nissan is expected to introduce a mid-size SUV to rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Hyundai Creta. Additionally, a larger seven-seat SUV is also in development, expected to take on the Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar, signalling a strong comeback strategy for the brand in India.

