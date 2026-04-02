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VinFast VF MPV 7 bookings open, will launch on April 15th

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2026, 09:15 am
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  • VinFast plans to launch its all-electric MPV, VF MPV 7, for private buyers and Limo Green for fleet operators in India.

VF MPV 7 will also spawn a commercial variant which will be called Limo Green.
VF MPV 7 will also spawn a commercial variant which will be called Limo Green.
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VinFast is gearing up to expand its India portfolio with a new all-electric MPV, expected to be sold as the VF MPV 7 for private buyers and Limo Green for fleet operators. The model has been revealed ahead of its official launch, which is likely to take place in the coming weeks. The bookings are also now open at a token amount of 21,000, and the launch is slated to happen in Delhi on 15th April.

If you are interested in the electric MPV then you can book it by visiting the nearest authorised dealership or the website.

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Positioned for both families and fleets

The upcoming MPV marks VinFast’s entry into the growing electric people-mover segment in India. Interestingly, the company is adopting a dual-positioning strategy. The Limo Green version will cater to commercial mobility services, while the VF MPV 7 will target private buyers looking for a premium electric 7-seater.

This move also aligns with VinFast’s broader plan to introduce its Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) electric ride-hailing service in India.

Design and dimensions

Unlike VinFast’s SUV lineup, the MPV adopts a more practical, boxy silhouette to maximise cabin space. It retains the brand’s signature V-shaped LED lighting elements, along with a clean front fascia and split headlamp setup.

Dimensionally, the MPV measures around 4,740 mm in length with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, which should translate into a spacious three-row cabin.

Interior and features

Inside, the VF MPV 7 is expected to feature a minimalist layout with a strong focus on digital interfaces. Key highlights likely include:

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Automatic climate control

Connected car tech and app integration

Multiple USB charging ports

Level 2 ADAS and safety features

The MPV will offer a 2+3+2 seating layout, making it suitable for large families as well as fleet use.

Powertrain, battery and range

Powering the VF MPV 7 will be a 60.13 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing around 201 bhp and 280 Nm.

VinFast claims a range of up to 450 km (NEDC cycle), which should be competitive for its segment. The MPV will support:

11 kW AC charging

Up to 80 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10–70 per cent top-up in about 30 minutes

It is important to note that these are the specs of the Vietnamese model, and the Indian specs could be slightly different. VinFast MPV 7 will have localisation 15% per cent initially. It will go up gradually. Currently, the brand is in talks with the vendors. Also, we will get a retuned suspension and a more powerful AC.

Expected price and rivals

In India, the VF MPV 7 is expected to be priced between 19 lakh and 24 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as an accessible electric 7-seater.

Once launched, it will take on upcoming and existing electric MPVs such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX 7, while also offering an alternative to traditional ICE MPVs like the Toyota Innova range and Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2026, 09:15 am IST
TAGS: VinFast electric vehicles Limo Green EV electric cars MPV 7 VF 7 VF 6

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