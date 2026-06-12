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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw's Latest Concept Shows What An All Electric M3 Could Look Like

BMW's latest concept shows what an all-electric M3 could look like

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 12 Jun 2026, 20:22 pm
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  • Electric M cars are coming, whether purists like it or not. BMW's latest concept, revealed at Le Mans, shows the company is trying hard to keep the performance spirit alive.

The styling is unmistakably BMW M. It sits low and wide, with chunky wheel arches and an aggressive stance, but the details are completely new.
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Electric performance cars still divide opinion, especially among purists. So when BMW chooses the 24 Hours of Le Mans to unveil a new concept, it's worth paying attention. Called the M Concept Neue Klasse, this is the brand's latest vision for an all-electric M car, and it packs in plenty of interesting ideas.

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The styling is unmistakably BMW M. It sits low and wide, with chunky wheel arches and an aggressive stance, but the details are completely new. The headlights and kidney grille are merged into one clean unit, while the yellow lighting signature is borrowed from BMW's GT race cars and the M Hybrid V8. Around the back, there's a ducktail spoiler, a floating diffuser and new Track Lights that give the concept a futuristic look without going over the top.

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The real story, though, is under the skin. Instead of one or two electric motors, BMW has gone with four, allowing power to be controlled individually at each wheel.

BMW has also used natural fibre composites for parts like the front splitter, bonnet vent and diffuser. The cabin follows the same theme. Four bucket seats, five-point harnesses and a driver-focused layout.

This is where things get really interesting

The real story, though, is under the skin. Instead of one or two electric motors, BMW has gone with four, allowing power to be controlled individually at each wheel. Working alongside new software called BMW M Dynamic Performance Control, the setup is designed to improve traction, cornering precision and stability, while also boosting regenerative braking performance.

There's no word yet on power figures or a production version, but one thing is clear: BMW M wants its electric future to feel every bit as exciting as its petrol-powered past.

The concept also uses an 800-volt electrical system and a battery pack with more than 100kWh of capacity. BMW says its new cylindrical battery cells can deliver higher output and faster charging, and the battery itself forms part of the car's structure to improve rigidity.

There's no word yet on power figures or a production version, but one thing is clear: BMW M wants its electric future to feel every bit as exciting as its petrol-powered past. Whether purists are convinced is another question, but this concept certainly gives them something to talk about.

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First Published Date: 12 Jun 2026, 20:22 pm IST
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