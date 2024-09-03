BMW CE 02 electric scooter teased ahead of launch

BMW Motorrad is all set to introduce a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called the CE 02 and it is already being produced at TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant. The electric scooter sells in the global market for around USD 7,599 (around ₹6.2 lakh) so it can be expected that once launched, the BMW CE 02 will cost upwards of ₹6 lakh in the Indian market.