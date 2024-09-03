BMW CE 02 electric scooter teased ahead of launch
- BMW CE 02 puts out max power output of 54.91 Nm at 1,000 rpm. BMW is using a 48 V electrical system.
BMW CE 02 is smaller than the CE 04 that was launched earlier in the Indian market.
BMW Motorrad is all set to introduce a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called the CE 02 and it is already being produced at TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant. The electric scooter sells in the global market for around USD 7,599 (around ₹6.2 lakh) so it can be expected that once launched, the BMW CE 02 will cost upwards of ₹6 lakh in the Indian market.
First Published Date: 03 Sep 2024, 13:34 PM IST
