Bengaluru rider clocks 65,000 km in a year on the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

A Bengaluru-based rider has completed an impressive 65,000 km on an electric motorcycle within a year, marking one of the highest annual mileages ever recorded on an electric two-wheeler in India. The rider, Harish Surampade, achieved this milestone on the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 , showcasing both his endurance and the durability of the motorcycle. Covering an average of nearly 178 km a day over 12 months, Surampade’s journey tackles concerns regarding the real-world range and long-distance capabilities of EV two-wheelers.

Ultraviolette has stated that Surampade is the first rider to clock in over 50,000 km on the F77. Among the most notable aspects of the journey was a single-day ride covering 650 km. The F77 Mach 2 delivers a single-charge range of 323 km (IDC-certified), suggesting that Surampade would have had to charge his bike at least twice during the entire day.

Surampade relied predominantly on the F77’s Ballistic riding mode, using it for over 81 per cent of the total distance. The more balanced Combat mode accounted for about 10.6 per cent of the total distance covered, while the energy-efficient Glide mode was used for only 7.6 per cent. The extensive use of the high-performance mode suggests a lot of spirited riding, putting to rest doubts over the long-range potential and usability of e-motorcycles beyond urban usage.

Surampade’s journey put the F77 Mach 2 to the test across a broad spectrum of weather conditions, ranging from over 44 degrees in Chennai to the sub-zero temperatures of Nepal. Ultraviolette estimates that the rider saved approximately ₹2.46 lakh in fuel costs over the year, underscoring the long-term advantage of the switch to electric mobility.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Price, range, and specifications

Priced from ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle is offered in two variants. The base model features a 7.1 kWh battery pack that allows for an IDC-claimed range of 211 km on a single charge. Priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-spec Recon variant features a 10.3 kWh battery, allowing for a max range of 323 km per charge. The bike makes 40 bhp and 100 Nm of torque and features three riding modes – Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. From a standstill, the F77 Mach 2 sprints to 60 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can do 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds. It further features 10 levels of regen and four levels of traction control.

