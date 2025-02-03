Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: What makes them different

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Price

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet was launched at an introductory price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Recon variant of the electric motorcycle is expected to be priced higher. However, Ultraviolette has not announced the pricing of this model yet. The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available at a starting price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and the Recon trim is priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price gap reflects the differences in battery size and range.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Design

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has a slightly different design philosophy compared to the F77 Mach 2. The SuperStreet comes with a more relaxed riding position It gets a single-piece handlebar instead of the clip-ons on the F77 Mach 2. This single-piece handlebar provides an upright riding posture, which is better suited for long-distance touring and everyday comfort.

Additionally, the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet’s redesigned front panel promises improved aerodynamics, reducing wind drag and enhancing high-speed stability. On the other hand, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes with a sportier and more aggressive stance, accentuated by the clip-on handlebars and aerodynamic body panels.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Hardware

Both the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 share the same chassis. They are built on a steel trellis frame. On the suspension front, both these two motorcycles share the same equipment. They come equipped with an inverted telescopic front fork and a monoshock absorber with pre-load adjustability. For braking purposes, both these electric motorcycles come equipped with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Both of them ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Features

Both the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles come equipped with the same full-colour TFT display, ride-by-wire throttle, smart regen braking, optional traction control, four-level traction control, 10-level regenerative braking, hill-hold assist, charge limit settings, park assist, and dynamic stability control. Also, they both get three ride modes - Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes with a Type 2 charging interface, which allows the bike to be charged at public AC charging stations, making long-distance rides much more convenient. This sets the newly launched model apart from the F77 Mach 2.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Powertrain

Both the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 share the same battery packs but with slight differences in range and performance. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes with a 7.1 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 211 km on a full charge. The electric powertrain onboard this model churns out 35.70 bhp peak power and 90 Nm of maximum torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 155 kmph, with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds. The Recon variant gets a 10.3 kWh battery and a range of 323 km on a single charge, along with a motor that produces 39.65 bhp power and 100 Nm torque. This variant promises a 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.7 seconds.

Similarly, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is also available in two variants: Standard and Recon. They get the same 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh battery packs, respectively. However, the F77 Mach 2’s Standard variant delivers 36.19 bhp and 90 Nm torque, while the Recon bumps up the power to 39.65 bhp power and 100 Nm torque, offering the same performance figures as the Superstreet Recon, with a top speed of 155 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 7.7 seconds.

