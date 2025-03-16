Bajaj Auto working on a new affordable electric scooter, could be a cheaper derivative of Chetak

Bajaj Auto is working on a new electric scooter, which is likely to come as a more affordable iteration of Chetak . The test mule of the new Bajaj electric scooter has already been spotted testing on public roads, giving us a faint idea of what the new EV would look like despite its heavy camouflage.

Almost all the major electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India have been launching their respective products in the affordable commuter segment over the last couple of months. Ola Electric and Ather Energy, along with others, have already adopted this strategy. Bajaj Auto being a major two-wheeler brand and being present in the Indian two-wheeler market, aims to grab a chunk of the bulging commuter electric scooter space. The upcoming EV is expected to play a key role in that strategy.

Here is a quick look at all the facts we know about the upcoming Bajaj electric scooter, as well as what are the key expectations from it.

Bajaj electric scooter: Design

The upcoming Bajaj electric scooter gets a circular headlamp with LED unit, similar to the one seen on the Bajaj Chetak lineup. Moving to the back, there will be a single-pod LED taillight instead of the dual taillight setup visible in the Bajaj Chetak. Apart from that, other design elements of the upcoming Bajaj electric scooter will include oval shaped wing mirrors and front fork covers, adding a more premium vibe to the EV. Expect the upcoming electric scooter to feature a coloured and fully digital instrument cluster with a host of connectivity options. There will be a front apron hook, which adds practicality for carrying small items.

Bajaj electric scooter: Performance

This Bajaj electric scooter could come promising a top speed of around 50 kmph on a single charge. This will make the electric scooter suitable for primarily daily commuting in and around the city. The electric scooter is likely to be equipped with a hub-mounted motor, which is more cost effective compared to a mid-mounted one.

Bajaj electric scooter: Hardware

The upcoming Bajaj electric scooter will come with front forks and dual rear shock absorbers for suspension duty. For braking purposes, the EV will have a front disc brake and rear drum unit. It will come riding on 12-inch wheels at both ends.

