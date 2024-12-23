This Ola Electric scooter comes wrapped in gold. But you cannot buy it

Published Dec 23, 2024

Ola Electric has introduced the Sona Edition of its S1 Pro electric scooter on December 21

Wrapped in 24-karat gold, the Ola S1 Pro Sona will come in limited edition

Ola has kept no price on the EV as it plans to offer it as a reward to lucky customers

One can ride home on a S1 Pro Sona Edition by winning a competition across Ola stores on December 25

Ola Sona contest participants have to post a reel with Ola S1 or click a picture outside an Ola store

The participants also need to tag Ola Electric with the hashtag #OlaSonaContest to claim win

The Ola S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition gets a dual-tone design theme in pearl white and gold

The seat of the Sone Edition is finished in dark beige napa leather with gold thread stiching

It also gets a gold-themed user interface and a customised MoveOS dashboard
