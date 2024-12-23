Ola Electric has introduced the Sona Edition of its S1 Pro electric scooter on December 21
Wrapped in 24-karat gold, the Ola S1 Pro Sona will come in limited edition
Ola has kept no price on the EV as it plans to offer it as a reward to lucky customers
One can ride home on a S1 Pro Sona Edition by winning a competition across Ola stores on December 25
Ola Sona contest participants have to post a reel with Ola S1 or click a picture outside an Ola store
The participants also need to tag Ola Electric with the hashtag #OlaSonaContest to claim win
The Ola S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition gets a dual-tone design theme in pearl white and gold
The seat of the Sone Edition is finished in dark beige napa leather with gold thread stiching
It also gets a gold-themed user interface and a customised MoveOS dashboard