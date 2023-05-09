HT Auto
Ather Energy Sets Up 100 Fast Chargers In Bangalore

Ather Energy sets up 100 fast chargers in Bangalore

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has announced that they now have 100 fast chargers in Bangalore. Ather's charging network is called Ather Grid and is currently one of the best in the segment. So far, the Ather Grid across Bangalore has facilitated over 2,50,000 hours of fast charging, according to Tarun.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2023, 19:36 PM
Image of Ather 450X used for representational purposes only.
Image of Ather 450X used for representational purposes only.

It is expected that the manufacturer will soon be introducing some charges so that the consumers would stop hoarding chargers. Moreover, this would also ensure more access to all owners. The brand has also restarted its Open House events in some cities. Apart from this, Tarun has revealed that one of the main focuses of Ather Energy will be enabling satellite city travel by installing AtherGrid fast chargers on key routes like Bengaluru-Mysore, Chennai-Pondicherry, Mumbai-Pune etc

Ather also recently updated its line-up. The manufacturer now only sells the 450X electric scooter in the Indian market. It can be had with a Pro Pack or without Pro Pack. The 450X is priced at 98,183 whereas the Pro Pack costs 1,28,443. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi, including state subsidy and home charger.

The Pro Pack comes with additional features such as guide me home lights, auto-cut turn indicators, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, a multi-colour dashboard and connected features. The 450X Pro Pack also comes with park assist, riding modes and hill assist. Apart from this, another big difference is in the charging time. The 450X takes 12 h 15 min to charge up to 80 per cent and 15 h 20 min to charge up to 100 per cent. The 450X Pro Pack can charge up to 80 per cent in 4 h 30 min and up to 100 per cent in 5 h 40 min. Also, without the Pro Pack, the 450X does not support Ather Grid and tyre pressure monitoring system which is sold as an official accessory.

Also Read : Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Differences explained

Apart from this, the manufacturer recently filed a trademark for 450S. It is expected that the 450S will be the new entry-level electric scooter for the Indian market. There is also a chance that Ather might just rebadge the 450X without Pro Pack as the 450S.

First Published Date: 09 May 2023, 19:36 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather Energy 450X electric scooters EV electric vehicles
