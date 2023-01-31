Ather Energy hits key milestone, rolls out 1 lakh electric scooters since debut

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has achieved a major production landmark. The EV maker has announced that it has rolled out the 100,000th electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Hosur today. Ather Energy has reached the one-lakh scooter milestone in just over four years since it made its debut commercially. Ather Energy is one of the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India with models like 450X Gen 3 as its flagship.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer took around 55 months, or a little over four years, to achieve the landmark. The Bengaluru-based EV maker had launched its first electric scooter - Ather 450 - in 2018. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter, its latest model in the Indian market, last year.

Ather Energy, backed by Hero MotoCorp, had launched their second model Ather 450X in 2020. After two years, the EV maker decided to upgrade the model with the latest generation 450X Gen 3. It was launched at a starting price of ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also launched the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 scooter which has been priced at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies.

Ather Energy has its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It has a capacity to produce more than one lakh units every year. Ather Energy has the backing of Hero MotoCorp, and the facility is also supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy.

Ather Energy also provides high speed EV charging facility called the Ather Grid across the country. The company has installed more than 60 EV charging grids in Maharashtra. It currently has more than 350 charging stations across 38 cities and plans to install 5,000 fast chargers in the next three years.

First Published Date: