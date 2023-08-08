Ather to launch three electric scooters on 11th August: Details

Ather Energy has released a new teaser on social media, which reveals that they will be launching the three electric scooters on 11th August. What has been confirmed is the launch of the 450S, which will be the most affordable electric scooter in Ather's lineup. As of now, the manufacturer is selling only the 450X in the Indian market. It is offered in two versions - with the Pro Pack and without the Pro Pack.

So, it can be expected that the two remaining scooters will be updated versions of the 450X electric scooter. One gripe that many people have reported is the charging time of the Ather 450X without the Pro Pack. So, there is a possibility that Ather might just reduce the battery size to reduce charging times. Apart from this, there is a possibility that Ather will also update the 450X electric scooter. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The manufacturer will not be introducing a new design language or platform as of now. This was confirmed when Ather launched Atherstack 5.0.

Speaking of the new scooter, the Ather 450S will look more or less the same as the 450X. However, it will come with a new LCD display with coloured elements. So, it is expected that the 450S will miss out on Google Maps and connected technology. Ather is promising a claimed range of 115 km on a single charge and a top speed of 90 kmph. It is expected that the 450S will use the same electric motor as the 450X, considering the top speed of both electric scooters is the same.

Ather Energy has already revealed the pricing details of the upcoming 450S electric scooter. It will be available at an introductory price of ₹129,999 (ex-showroom). Ather has not revealed to what extent the introductory pricing will be available for consumers.

