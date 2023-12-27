Ather Energy rolls out two lakh electric scooters since 2018

Ather Energy has achieved a major milestone in its five-year journey since the launch of its first electric scooter in India. The Bengaluru-based EV maker recently rolled out two lakh electric scooters from its facility located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The unit rolled out is a 450X electric scooter, one of its flagship models since Ather made its debut in the electric two-wheeler segment back in 2018. Swapnil Jain, Co-founder of Ather Energy, shared the moment when the EV maker rolled out the landmark unit.

Ather Energy reached the two lakh unit landmark within a year after it manufactured 50,000 units. Earlier this year, the EV maker rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its manufacturing facility after it launched the 405X Gen 3 model. Ather Energy's India journey begun five years ago when the EV maker launched the 450S electric scooter. It is now gearing up to launch its third model - the Ather 450 Apex.

Backed by Hero MotoCorp,Ather Energy had launched their second model Ather 450X in 2020. The updated Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter comes equipped with a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 74 Ah. It can offer maximum range of 146 kms on a single charge. Ather 450X Gen 3 has renewed its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

Earlier this year, Ather announced the introduction of the 450 Apex, the high performance version of the 450X electric scooter. It will be the most expensive scooter that the brand will sell when officially launched next year. The bookings are already on for a token amount of ₹2,500. The deliveries of the 450X Apex will start in March 2024. Few details have been revealed about the new electric scooter. It will come with a new riding mode called Warp+, which will be a more powerful version of Warp mode found in 450X models.

Ather Energy's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, has a capacity to produce more than one lakh units every year. Ather Energy also provides high speed EV charging facility called the Ather Grid across the country.

