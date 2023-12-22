Four lakh e-scooters in two years: Ola Electric gears up for major milestone

Ola Electric is on the verge to become the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India to produce four lakh electric scooters in two years. Launched back in August, 2021, the EV maker's facility in Tamil Nadu is preparing to celebrate the roll out of the landmark unit later this month. Last year, Ola Electric hit the milestone of producing one lakh electric scooters within 10 months of its launch, again the quickest among electric two-wheeler manufactures in India.

Ola Electric is currently the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. 2023 has been particularly a record-breaking year for the EV maker. Ola has already clocked more than 2.5 lakh unit sales, the highest for any electric two-year manufacturer in a year. According to Vahan website, which offers data on vehicle registration across India,Ola Electric has clocked a massive 130 per cent increase in sales over last year between January and December. November was the peak so far, when the EV maker saw 30,000 of its electric scooters sold, its highest ever in a month since launch. Ola currently has a share of more than 30 per cent in the segment.

According to Guidance Tamil Nadu, the agency which helps invite investments, has released data of all EVs manufactured in the state in 2023. It says that out of 10 lakh electric vehicles sold in India this year, four lakh of them were manufactured in Tamil Nadu. Ola Electric led the list of EV makers in the state with 1.75 lakh units manufactured this year.

Ola Electric's journey started back in 2021 when the EV maker announced its first product - the S1 electric scooter - on Independence Day. The production began at its facility in Pochampalli, located in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Boasting of an all-women workforce, the facility has managed to hit the 4-lakh production milestone in a little over two years.

Ola Electric currently sells electric scooters like S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X. The S1 Pro (2nd Gen) is priced at ₹1.48 lakh while the S1 Air costs ₹1.20 lakh. The S1 X, which was launched earlier this year, starts at a price of ₹90,000.

