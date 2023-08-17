Ather 450S vs TVS iQube - The electric scooter battle intensifies

Since its launch earlier this month, Ather 450S has garnered pretty good attention in the Indian electric vehicle market. The Ather 450S comes as the most affordable iteration of the brand's flagship product 450X . While the main rival against the Ather 450S is the Ola S1 Air and the newly introduced Ola S1X, the affordable premium electric scooter also challenges the TVS iQube, which is the homegrown legacy two-wheeler manufacturer's first electric scooter and a popular one in the country.

Priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ather 450S comes as a slightly toned down and cheaper derivative of the Ather 450X. The TVS iQube on the other hand comes as the company's first electric scooter.

Here is a price and spec sheet-based comparison between the Ather 450S and TVS iQube.

Ather 450S vs TVS iQube: Price

Ather 450S is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, available in three trim options, the TVS iQube is priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather 450S vs TVS iQube: Specification

Ather 450S is powered by a 2.9 kWh battery pack that enables it to run 115 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric scooter takes 3.9 seconds to reach 0-40 kmph. The scooter churns out 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque.

Powered by a 3.04 kWh battery pack, the TVS iQube is capable of running 100 km on a single charge at a top speed of 78 kmph. The iQube and iQube S churn out 5.90 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of maximum torque. The iQube ST is powered by a larger 4.56 kWh battery pack that enables it to run a 145 km range on a single charge at 82 kmph top speed. This variant of the iQube too generates the same power and torque output.

