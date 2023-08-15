HT Auto
Ather 450X vs Ather 450S - What's making the difference?

Ather Energy is one of the major players in the Indian electric two-wheeler market where it competes with rivals like Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto etc. The EV startup has recently launched its latest offering Ather 450S, which comes as the most affordable scooter from the brand and also as a cheaper derivative of the flagship 450X electric scooter. While visually, the Ather 450S is absolutely indifferent to the 450X, there are some slight changes introduced in the instrument cluster and switchgear.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM
Ather 450S comes as a toned-down and affordable version of the flagship Ather 450X electric scooter.
Priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ather 450S comes as a major product rivalling the Ola S1 Air, which is the affordable derivative of the Ola S1 Pro. Besides that, the Ather 450S is also expected to dent the sales numbers of the Ather 450X, if not significantly then marginally. Interestingly, Ather 450X is now available in two different battery options. While the 3.7 kWh battery pack-powered variant has been in business for quite some time, Ather recently introduced the smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack-powered variant of the 450X.

Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Ather 450X and the Ather 450S.

Ather 450X vs Ather 450S: Price

Available in both 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery pack options, the Ather 450X comes priced between 1.38 lakh and 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ather 450S on the other hand is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?

Ather 450X vs Ather 450S: Colours

Ather 450X is available in six different colour options: Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Grey. The Ather 450S is available in four different colour options: Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, and Cosmic Black.

Also Read : Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air - Battle of affordable premium electric scooters

Ather 450X vs Ather 450S: Specification

Ather 450X is available in two battery options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. Both the variants of Ather 450X generate 8.58 bhp of peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. The Ather 450S, on the other hand, generates 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque.

 Ather 450XAther 450S
Battery3.7 kWh / 2.9 kWh2.9 kWh
Peak power8.58 bhp7.24 bhp
Peak torque26 Nm22 Nm
Range150 km / 111 km115 km
Top speed90 kmph90 kmph
0-40 kmph acceleration3.3 seconds3.9 seconds

The Ather 450X runs at a top speed of 90 kmph and can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The Ather 450S can run at the same top speed but accelerates a bit slowly at 3.9 seconds. Ather 450X's bigger battery-powered variant can run 150 km range on a single charge, while the smaller battery pack-powered variant is capable of running 111 km on a single charge. The Ather 450S is capable of running 115 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X S1 Ather Ather 450S Ather 450X electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Ather Energy

