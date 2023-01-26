HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News World’s First Ai Drone For Police Cars Unveiled, To Make Patrolling Easier

World’s first AI drone for police cars unveiled, to make patrolling easier

In a bid to make patrolling easier and safer for police officers, Zenith Technologies recently unveiled the world’s first drone powered by artificial intelligence that’s part of the patrol vehicle. The AI-powered drone made its debut at Intersec 2023 in Dubai and is named Zenith AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol. It is embedded within the cavity of the policing lightbar on top of the patrol car.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2023, 17:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Zenith AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol drone is embedded in the cavity behind the police lightbar and can autonomously take flight
The Zenith AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol drone is embedded in the cavity behind the police lightbar and can autonomously take flight
The Zenith AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol drone is embedded in the cavity behind the police lightbar and can autonomously take flight
The Zenith AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol drone is embedded in the cavity behind the police lightbar and can autonomously take flight

The AI drone can take flight autonomously or manually by law enforcement personnel, as per the requirement. The drone provides a bird’s eye view of the situation and will help police offers with surveillance, which can be communicated back to the headquarters.

The Zenith AI-powered drone provides a bird’s eye view of the situation
The Zenith AI-powered drone provides a bird’s eye view of the situation
The Zenith AI-powered drone provides a bird’s eye view of the situation
The Zenith AI-powered drone provides a bird’s eye view of the situation

Zenith has used its in-house technologies to offer features such as 360 degrees of Situational Awareness, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Make Model Color (MMC), Face Recognition (FR), and LIDAR Speed enforcement. The drone can also detect automated traffic infringements including real-time detection of fastened seatbelts and the use of mobile phones when driving.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The drone also allows for different data training, including visual pollution detection, traffic and crowd analysis, object detection in the dark, and 3D mapping. All of this can be relayed in real time to the command centre wirelessly. Zenith plans to deploy the new AI drone with Dubai Police and has partnered with the UAE government, the GCC countries, and the Middle East region. The company believes these AI technologies will help cut down government spending by up to 50 per cent, saving about $3 billion.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2023, 17:30 PM IST
TAGS: Dubai Police Dubai Police cars AI Drones Drones
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Tesla Cybertruck to enter production by this date
Tesla Cybertruck to enter production by this date
Thieves steal NYPD's Kia sedan, crashes during joyride
Thieves steal NYPD's Kia sedan, crashes during joyride
5 things you should know about Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
5 things you should know about Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Porsche fails to strike a deal with Tata. Details here
Porsche fails to strike a deal with Tata. Details here
Dubai Police replaces its Lamborghini with first-ever electric car. Details
Dubai Police replaces its Lamborghini with first-ever electric car. Details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city