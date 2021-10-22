What's next from Maruti Suzuki? New Celerio set for India launch. Details here

Maruti Suzuki has had a rather tepid 2021 so far with challenges ranging from Covid-induced lockdowns to parts' shortage. The company had driven in the new Swift earlier in the year but the enormously popular hatchback was a solitary hurrah for the country's largest automaker, at least in terms of new or facelift models.

But the company is now all set to drive in the much-awaited next-generation Celerio in November in a bid to further bolster its unrivaled strength in the small-car segments in the Indian automotive market.

The next-gen Celerio has been waiting on the sidelines for quite some time with Maruti Suzuki testing the vehicle extensively. Numerous spy shots of a camouflaged vehicle on trial runs have surfaced over the past several months, each raising the expectation of an imminent launch. The wait for those who may have delayed their new-car purchase plans to see what Maruti would offer through the new Celerio is all set to come to an end now with a November launch on the cards.

There is perhaps much to look forward to in the new Celerio which is expected to get several key changes to the exterior styling and updates within the cabin. The spy shots of the vehicle have hinted a massive change in the body styling with a more rounded face, new head lights and a re-worked grille. Expect new alloys to make way in while passengers may also benefit from more cabin space.

Maruti is also more than likely to update the feature list on offer inside the new Celerio.

Once launched, Celerio will renew its rivalry against the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Datsun Go. For a car that has been around since 2015, the new Celerio could well become a preferred choice for many looking for a relatively affordable personal vehicle.