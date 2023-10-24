Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the bestselling hatchbacks in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 24, 2023

The small peppy and practical hatchback is in business in India since 2014

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback has sold more than seven lakh units so far in India

Celerio is currently offered in four variants in India: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus

The Celerio is priced between 5.37 lakh and 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

The Celerio comes available in both petrol and CNG fuel options

The CNG variant puts out 56 bhp power and 82.1 Nm torque, which is down 10 bhp and 6.9 Nm from the petrol-only version

The petrol variant is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series engine, which is available with both 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio AGS variant is one of the bestselling AMT cars in India

Maruti Suzuki sells the Celerio through its Arena sales channel
Check more on Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Click Here