The small peppy and practical hatchback is in business in India since 2014
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback has sold more than seven lakh units so far in India
Celerio is currently offered in four variants in India: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus
The Celerio is priced between ₹5.37 lakh and ₹7.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Celerio comes available in both petrol and CNG fuel options
The CNG variant puts out 56 bhp power and 82.1 Nm torque, which is down 10 bhp and 6.9 Nm from the petrol-only version
The petrol variant is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series engine, which is available with both 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio AGS variant is one of the bestselling AMT cars in India
Maruti Suzuki sells the Celerio through its Arena sales channel