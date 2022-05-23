Watch: Lamborghini Vision GT made from wood is absolutely mindblowing

Lamborghini supercars are always fascinating machines. Woodworking Art, a vehicle customisation artist has posted a video online showing a Lamborghini Vision GT crafted with wood. The Lamborghini V12 GT Vision Gran Turismo replica made of wood is built for a kid's play, but it comes with high-class detailing that blows the mind at the very first glimpse. As the video suggests the car replica took 96 days to be built.

(Also Read: Lamborghini expands footprint in this country)

Interestingly, this same wood artist previously made mini versions of Lamborghini Sian, Bugatti Centodieci, and Ferrari 250 GTO replicas made of wood. The latest Lamborghini V12 GT Vision Gran Turismo is one of the most outlandish concept cars ever showcased by the Italian iconic supercar brand. Replicating the same design with wood platings is not an easy task, but the designer made that possible.

The video shows how the customiser started the project by constructing a simple steel frame for the car and installing it with all the necessary suspension and braking components to make it functional. It gets a small electric motor fitted onboard. Once the car's frame was complete, the builder sprayed everything and crafted both a hood and tailgate that can be lifted remotely.

After the internal framework was completed, work started on the bodywork. While Lamborghini built its Vision Gran Turismo Concept with all kinds of exotic materials, the replica’s body has been built solely from wood. The customiser even took the trouble of creating wooden brake callipers and wooden hub caps that sit over the rear wheels.

Not only exterior, but the car comes with a cockpit that has been influenced by the original model. It gets a futuristic steering wheel. A faux engine cover was also crafted from wood. The car replica comes with a number of brightly-coloured LED lights on its exterior, increasing its visual appeal further.

