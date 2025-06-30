MG Cyberster to BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Three exciting cars gearing up for India launch in coming weeks
Here is a quick look at the most exciting cars launching in the Indian market in a few weeks.
The Indian passenger vehicle market is slated to see a host of new car launches in the coming weeks. These new passenger vehicles will be introduced by various automakers and across different segments. Also, these will include both the electric vehicles as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles. Some of these vehicles were already showcased in the country at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The most exciting car slated to launch soon in India is the MG Cyberster. This is an electric sports car that was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 alongside the MG M9. The MG Cyberster claims to be the most powerful electric roadster from the automaker. It gets scissor doors on each side, petal-like LED DRLs and LED headlamps, arrow-shaped LED taillamps connected by an LED light bar, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior gets an airplane-style cockpit with quad-screen setup, including dual 7.0-inch screens, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a dedicated digital display for AC controls. It also gets six airbags and a Level-2 ADAS. Powering the electric roadster is a 77 kWh battery pack with dual electric motors, each powering one axle and channelling power to all four wheels. It has a claimed range of 443 km on a single charge.
One of the most awaited electric cars in India is the MG M9, which is a luxury MPV with an electric propulsion system showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It gets a boxy silhouette, projector LED headlamps, eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, electric sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, etc. Inside the cabin, it will offer dual digital displays, a single-pane sunroof for the front occupants, a panoramic sunroof for the rear occupants, three-zone automatic climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, as well as powered and ventilated seats with a massage function. Also, there will be features such as a 360-degree surround view camera, front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 ADAS suite. Expect it to get a 90 kWh battery pack paired with a front axle-mounted electric motor. The MPV is likely to offer up to 430 km range on a full charge.
BMW introduced the new generation avatar of the 2 Series Gran Coupe globally in October 2024. The luxury car is now gearing up for the India launch in July 2025. Upon launch, it will be the carmaker’s entry-level offering. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a redesigned kidney grille, new 18-inch alloy wheels, among other updates. Inside the cabin, it gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting with multiple colour options, and electrically adjustable front seats.
