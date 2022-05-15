HT Auto
Lamborghini expands footprint in this country

Experts guides trained by Lamborghini will guide interested customers through their purchases.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 03:11 PM
Lamborghini has officially opened a new showroom in Stockholm. This is Lamborghini's second dealership in Sweden, the first has been established in Malmo which is located in the south of the country.

The new Lamborghini showroom is a 424 sqm showroom that has been designed to give customers a 360-degree experience. Experts guides trained by Lamborghini will guide interested customers through their purchases. A wide range of new and pre-owned Lamborghini models will be available along with Ad Personam, the customization program. This program will let owners personalise their new car with new paint options as well as leathers, custom stitching, carbon fibre elements and many more exclusive options, said the brand. The new dealership’s authorized service centre will also provide owners in the region with full aftersales facilities.

(Also read | Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report )

Country Manager at Semler Premium Sweden, authorized dealer, Johan Martensson shared the company is observing an increasing demand for Lamborghini products in the region. “Our ambition with the Stockholm showroom is to create the ultimate destination for the existing and future Lamborghini enthusiast. It’s an experience centre where we welcome prospective clients and those wanting to appreciate the fantastic sports cars in Lamborghini’s range: it’s a place where you can find inspiration for your future dream car," said Martensson.

(Also read | Lamborghini's growth continues in Q1 of 2022, two new Urus SUV models on the way )

Automobili Lamborghini EMEA Regional Director Francesco Cresci said this expansion move is an important one for Lamborghini as it wants to get a stronghold in the Scandinavian market. “This second dealership creates an expansive Lamborghini environment for our growing number of Swedish clients, who are enthusiastic about the Huracán Tecnica unveiled here as well as our super sports models and of course, the Urus Super SUV," added Cresci.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 03:11 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini
