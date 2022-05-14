HT Auto
Home Auto News Lamborghini May Bring Electric Version Of Urus Suv: Report

Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report  

Lamborghini is in the process of developing its first all-electric model which might be introduced in 2027.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2022, 10:37 AM
File photo of Lamborghini Urus. (Lamborghini)
File photo of Lamborghini Urus. (Lamborghini)
File photo of Lamborghini Urus. (Lamborghini)
File photo of Lamborghini Urus.

Lamborghini Urus which is one of the most powerful SUVs currently will come in a fully electric version though it may take some time. According to a report by Drive, Lamborghini design head Mitja Borkert shared the possibility of an all-electric Lamborghini Urus SUV but not right away. A previous report stated that Lamborghini is in the process of developing its first all-electric model which might be introduced in 2027. Last year, Lamborghini announced a massive investment worth 1.5 billion euros to transition towards electrification.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

It is not known whether the first electric model on which Lamborghini started work is from its existing range or entirely something new. However, it is expected that the Lamborghini Urus will also become fully electric as per the company's plan. “Sooner or later the Urus will be going electric… to be honest, the regulations in the world and also the social acceptance – the trend is going in this way for sure," Borkert was quoted in the report. “I’m not saying right now that the Urus successor is going electric, but for these kinds of cars electrification makes more sense," the design boss added further.

(Also read | Lamborghini's growth continues in Q1 of 2022, two new Urus SUV models on the way )

It is being suggested that an all-electric version of the Lamborghini Urus might not be ready with this generation of the model. Enthusiasts of this powerful SUV might have to wait until the end of the decade.

(Also read | Lamborghini rolls out 20,000th Huracan since launch in 2014 )

Apart from focusing on a Urus EV, Borkert also mentioned that the luxury supercar maker will continue to offer vehicles with combustion engines as long as it is legally possible, however, the design head did not deny that electrification is inevitable. “People at the moment are still trained that V10 is emotional, but I don't know if in forty years the young kids will still be happy with this. I’m also someone who is in love with the combustion engine, but I’m not fearing the move to electric," added Borkert.

First Published Date: 14 May 2022, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus Electric vehicles EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report
Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report
2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know
2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know
How to ensure longer tyre life on your bike
How to ensure longer tyre life on your bike
2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know
2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know
Maruti finalizes site for plant in Haryana, 2.5 lakh cars per year in 1st phase
Maruti finalizes site for plant in Haryana, 2.5 lakh cars per year in 1st phase

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city