Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report  

Lamborghini Urus which is one of the most powerful SUVs currently will come in a fully electric version though it may take some time. According to a report by Drive, Lamborghini design head Mitja Borkert shared the possibility of an all-electric Lamborghini Urus SUV but not right away. A previous report stated that Lamborghini is in the process of developing its first all-electric model which might be introduced in 2027. Last year, Lamborghini announced a massive investment worth 1.5 billion euros to transition towards electrification.

It is not known whether the first electric model on which Lamborghini started work is from its existing range or entirely something new. However, it is expected that the Lamborghini Urus will also become fully electric as per the company's plan. “Sooner or later the Urus will be going electric… to be honest, the regulations in the world and also the social acceptance – the trend is going in this way for sure," Borkert was quoted in the report. “I’m not saying right now that the Urus successor is going electric, but for these kinds of cars electrification makes more sense," the design boss added further.

It is being suggested that an all-electric version of the Lamborghini Urus might not be ready with this generation of the model. Enthusiasts of this powerful SUV might have to wait until the end of the decade.

Apart from focusing on a Urus EV, Borkert also mentioned that the luxury supercar maker will continue to offer vehicles with combustion engines as long as it is legally possible, however, the design head did not deny that electrification is inevitable. “People at the moment are still trained that V10 is emotional, but I don't know if in forty years the young kids will still be happy with this. I’m also someone who is in love with the combustion engine, but I’m not fearing the move to electric," added Borkert.

