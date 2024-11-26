Made with love: The Mahindra BE 6e launched looks stunning in Grey

The performance-oriented sibling from Mahindra's stable, the BE 6e has launched at ₹18.9 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new EV gets the trendsing coupe style sloping roof with split spoilers
The alloy wheels are 18 inches in size with a five-spoke design and aero covers.
The rear gets C-shaped LED tail lamps, these resemble the ones given at the front of the vehicle
The EV gets a muscular and sculpted style. Mahindra says the design was inspired by fighter jets
Deliveries of the Mahindra BE 6e are expected to begin in February 2025
The steering wheel gets an almost square shape with an illuminated BE logo. Dual 12.3-inch screens are also offered for infotainment and the instrument cluster
Up-top is a stylish cockpit-type control panel which allows easy access to crucial switches and airbag activation information
The battery currently on offer with this vehicle is a 59 kWh LFP battery. Eventually a 79 kWh battery will be available which would give the car a 652 km range