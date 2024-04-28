VW's Innovation Basket: Elevating driving with human-like tech. Check details

In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive innovation, the Volkswagen Group has continually pushed the boundaries of lighting technology. While Audi, a prominent member of the group, has spearheaded advancements in LED lighting, Volkswagen itself is now poised to revolutionise the automotive lighting sphere.

At the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, Volkswagen unveiled its groundbreaking ID.Code Concept, showcasing a paradigm shift in automotive illumination. At first glance, the ID.Code appears as a conventional SUV, with a modest cabin featuring a minimalist layout and four swivelling seats. However, it's the technological prowess embedded within its design that truly sets it apart.

Enter the "3D Eyes" system, a feature that tracks and observes individuals as they approach the vehicle. Integrated into a comprehensive interactive lighting system, Volkswagen envisions this technology as a cornerstone of the autonomous driving future. The centrepiece of this system is the "Light Cloud," a strip of 967 LEDs nestled between the headlights, capable of creating U-shaped "eyes" that simulate various expressions.

Complementing the Light Cloud is the "Light Screen," a discreet yet powerful component situated below, which seamlessly integrates with the vehicle's facade. Utilising transparent paint, the Light Screen can display a myriad of information, from weather updates to seasonal imagery, fostering a dynamic and engaging interaction between the vehicle and its surroundings.

From smart lighting to smart windows

Further enhancing the ID.Code's allure are the "Smart Windows," strategically positioned on the vehicle's glass panels. These windows feature human-like avatars that initiate conversations with approaching individuals, adding a touch of personalised interaction to the driving experience.

Volkswagen aptly dubs these technological marvels as part of its "secret sauce," an intangible essence that aims to imbue the driving experience with human-like camaraderie and communication in an era dominated by artificial intelligence. Equipped with Level 4 autonomous functionality, the ID.Code facilitates seamless vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, enhancing safety and efficiency on the road.

Inside the cabin, occupants are treated to an all new environment, where front-seat passengers can rotate 180 degrees to converse with rear-seat occupants. Augmented reality technology further elevates the experience, projecting human avatars onto the windshield for interactive engagement.

While the exterior design of the ID.Code exudes a sleek and aerodynamic aesthetic reminiscent of a grand touring vehicle, Volkswagen remains committed to balancing functionality with elegance. As a concept vehicle, details regarding powertrain and production remain undisclosed.

