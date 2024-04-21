Volkswagen’s future look: A sneak peek at the future of EV design. Check details

Volkswagen is gearing up to unveil a new design language at the upcoming 2024 Beijing Auto Show. While details remain scarce, the concept is tailored specifically for the Chinese market and is expected to set the tone for Volkswagen's future design language.

The upcoming EV design is expected to feature a five-door configuration, evoking the sporty elegance of an estate or shooting brake. Leading this inno

A recent report indicated that Volkswagen AG, in collaboration with its Chinese partner Xpeng, has devised a new architecture tailored for intelligent and electric vehicles. This development, according to the German automaker, aims to facilitate the provision of more cost-effective EVs in its largest market. Volkswagen intends to integrate the China Electrical Architecture (CEA) into locally developed VW-branded EVs starting from 2026.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs View Details Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Tiguan 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 32.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details

The teaser image hints at a sleek silhouette, likely a five-door configuration reminiscent of a sporty estate or shooting brake. The long hood and aerodynamic roofline suggest a dynamic and athletic stance, distancing it from the bulky proportions often associated with SUVs. Although the image only reveals so much, Volkswagen promises high-tech LED lighting with a three-dimensional effect, hinting at a blend of sophistication and innovation.

This design departure is a significant move for Volkswagen, as the concept is expected to introduce a fresh aesthetic not yet seen in their current lineup. While some elements, like the strong C-pillar and tailgate shape, echo the design language of the Touareg, the overall surfacing marks a clear departure from their existing ID family of models.

Also Read : Volkswagen to invest $210 million in South Africa. Check details

Behind this new vision is Andreas Mindt, Head of Volkswagen Design since January 2023, who brings with him a wealth of experience from Bentley. Mindt's previous work on projects like the first-generation Tiguan and the MK7 Golf demonstrates his familiarity with the Volkswagen brand and its evolution over time.

The concept is likely to feature a fully electric powertrain, aligning with Volkswagen's commitment to electrification. Inside, the emphasis is expected to be on connectivity and advanced technology, catering to the tech-savvy Chinese market.

While it's unclear if the concept will evolve into a production model, Volkswagen's recent ID.2all concept, slated to become the ID.2 subcompact electric hatchback by 2026, offers a glimpse into the brand's future design direction.

First Published Date: