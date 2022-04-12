Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Virtus Mid Size Sedan To Launch In India On June 9. Check Details

Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to launch in India on June 9. Check details

Volkswagen Virtus launch is one of the most eagerly-awaited events in the Indian auto calendar.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 12 Apr 2022, 12:42 PM
Volkswagen Virtus launch will eventually establish if the mid-size sedan space can be salvaged or if SUVs are just too magnetic to ignore.

Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan is all set for an official India launch on June 9. The Virtus from Volkswagen was already showcased last month in all its glory and is ready to take on established rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna, apart from its just-launched cousin Skoda Slavia. And while the mid-size segment in India may have lost ground to SUVs in recent years, Volkswagen - much like Skoda - is banking on its new product to inject a fresh lease of life to it.

 

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Virtus Virtus Volkswagen Ciaz Slavia Honda City Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS