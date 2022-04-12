Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to launch in India on June 9. Check details

Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan is all set for an official India launch on June 9. The Virtus from Volkswagen was already showcased last month in all its glory and is ready to take on established rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna, apart from its just-launched cousin Skoda Slavia. And while the mid-size segment in India may have lost ground to SUVs in recent years, Volkswagen - much like Skoda - is banking on its new product to inject a fresh lease of life to it.

