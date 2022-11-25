HT Auto
Volkswagen throws a jab at Elon Musk's Twitter. Here's how

Volkswagen vehicle brands have halted all of their paid activities on the social media platform Twitter, which is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Volkswagen Group has said it has paused paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Musk's takeover of the popular microblogging platform. This means that brands like Audi, Volkswagen, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche have stopped advertising on the platform.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 09:34 AM
All the Volkswagen brands have stopped their paid activities on Twitter.

Reuters has cited a Volkswagen spokesperson, who said that all the brands had followed the mandate of the parent company to stop paid activities on Twitter. He also reportedly said that Audi had opted to halt organic activities as well, which include direct posts and only responding to questions from clients on the website. The luxury carmaker owned by Volkswagen Group has reportedly said that it is monitoring the situation closely and will decide on the next steps depending on the developments. Interestingly, Audi has not tweeted on the platform since November 1 after previously tweeting almost every day. Surprisingly, this move came after Elon Musk took ownership of the social media website in late October.

Volkswagen Group automobile brands are not the only automakers that have stopped advertising or their activities on Twitter. Stellantis too has paused advertising on Twitter, while General Motors has suspended all of its activity on the website across its brands. These automakers have not directly said that their moves to stop paid and organic activities on Twitter are linked to Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform, but the timeline of the developments indicates that. Also, the controversies that have erupted after Musk's takeover of the platform seem to have impacted these automakers' recent decision to halt activities on Twitter. It is evidently clear that the major global auto manufacturers are fleeing the popular social media platform amid its restructuring.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi Porsche Lamborghini Tesla Elon Musk
