Lamborghini India brings in its updated Urus SUV at 4.22 crore

Lamborghini India has been on a big high over the past few years and much of the success here - like in global markets - has come on the back of the Lamborghini Urus model. Little wonder then that the makers of some of the most iconic sportscars have now decided to up the game and on Friday, launched the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in the country at 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 19:51 PM
Sharad Aggarwal - Head, Lamborghini India with the new Urus Performante
Sharad Aggarwal - Head, Lamborghini India with the new Urus Performante
Sharad Aggarwal - Head, Lamborghini India with the new Urus Performante
Sharad Aggarwal - Head, Lamborghini India with the new Urus Performante

Also Read : 9 Lamborghini Countach supercars recalled in the US. Know why 

Lamborghini Urus Performante builds on the claim of being the fastest SUV anywhere in the world and while it has always also made a very strong point with its captivating styling cues, gets a number of visual highlights as well as cabin-related updates. The front bumper, carbon fibre splitter, new blacked-out air intake have all been reworked on the Urus Performante. The front and rear track are wider by 16 mm while the ride height has been lowed by 20 mm. The rear bumper has also been redesigned as part of the update. The alloy design on the optional 23-inch wheels have been reworked.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante packs more power and host of upgrades for more track-focussed performance
The Lamborghini Urus Performante packs more power and host of upgrades for more track-focussed performance
The Lamborghini Urus Performante packs more power and host of upgrades for more track-focussed performance
The Lamborghini Urus Performante packs more power and host of upgrades for more track-focussed performance

The Urus Performante also gets aerodynamic improvements a new rear spoiler, air curtains and bonnet outlets. These add 38 per cent more downforce and 10 per cent more aerodynamic efficiency. It also helps with engine cooling and braking on the super SUV.

Step inside and while the Urus Performante offers Black Alcantara as standard while potential buyers can also opt for leather as an optional extra. The seats have a hexagonal design and there are a number of ‘Performante’ badges all around.

The most significant update though is in terms of how the Lamborghini Urus Performante drives. While there still is the audaciously capable 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, there is still more power to be had at 666 hp (657 bhp) . Torque figure of 850 Nm, however, remains as is. The accelerator is more responsive than before while the launch control and gearing have also been reworked to accommodate the additional power.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a new Rally mode along with stiffer coil springs in place of the air suspension
The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a new Rally mode along with stiffer coil springs in place of the air suspension
The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a new Rally mode along with stiffer coil springs in place of the air suspension
The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a new Rally mode along with stiffer coil springs in place of the air suspension

But the most significant mechanical update comes in the form of a coil spring set-up instead of air suspensions. Lamborghini claims that this helps Urus Performante offer an even more superior handling. But the tradeoff is that the Urus Performante loses out on three of its off-road modes while getting a Rally mode in turn.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 19:46 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus Urus Performante
