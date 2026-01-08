Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India Launch confirmed for Q1 of 2026

Volkswagen India has confirmed that it will be launching the Tayron R-Line in India in the first quarter of 2026. It will be the brand's new flagship 7-seater SUV and will come to India in its R-Line spec. Volkswagen will be locally assembling the Tayron R-Line at its facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This should help the brand ensure that the SUV is priced competitively in the Indian market.

In the global market, the Tayron is positioned beneath the Touareg. It will be launched in the Indian market via CKD, or Completely Knocked Down units, and will be assembled at Volkswagen's Aurangabad facility.

Numerous design elements of the Tayron are similar to those of the Tiguan R-Line. However, its length has been increased by 231 mm to improve the interior space. At the front, it will feature a sleek pair of LED headlights, along with a black grille cover and an air dam that showcases a mesh design.

Volkswagen Tayron will share its engine with the Tiguan R-Line.

The international variant is outfitted with IQ.LIGHT HD Matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, which includes 19,000 individually controlled LEDs in each headlight unit. Currently, it remains uncertain whether this feature will be available in the Indian market. The standard main beam LED headlights are connected by a single LED strip, which features an illuminated VW badge at the centre that emits a white light. We must wait for the official launch to learn the complete list of features for the vehicle.

The Tayron that was seen on the roads was fitted with a set of 19-inch alloy wheels and shares the same rear bumper as its 5-seater version. Nevertheless, the rear lighting elements vary slightly. The rear badge lights up in red to match the taillights.

The Volkswagen Tayron will utilize the identical 2.0 turbo petrol engine that is present in both the new Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. This engine generates a maximum power output of 200 bhp and achieves a peak torque of 320 Nm. The vehicle is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

At the time of its launch, the Tayron will face competition from the Skoda Kodiaq, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian.

