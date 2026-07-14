Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Skoda Kodiaq Lounge spec comparison: price, features, engine

Skoda and Volkswagen are offering flagship SUVs in the range of ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh, which is in the same ballpark as the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Majestor . However, both SUVs recently introduced new base variants, which have made these SUVs more affordable, but does that make them a better value-for-money proposition? Let’s compare the base models of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron to find out which is the better base variant SUV of the two:

The Volkswagen Tayron Life and Skoda Kodiaq Lounge offer identical powertrains but differ in features and pricing, with the Kodiaq prioritising value while the Tayron offers more advanced technology, including Level 2 ADAS

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Engine

The Volkswagen Tayron Life is powered by the same 2.0L four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission, sending power to all four wheels.

The Skoda Kodiaq Lounge is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine, as the Volkswagen Tayron Life produces 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission, sending power to all four wheels.

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Interior and Features

Both the Volkswagen Tayron Life and Skoda Kodiaq Lounge are five-seater SUVs, while their higher-spec variants are seven-seater SUVs. The Volkswagen Tayron Life is equipped with features, including a 12.9-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker audio system, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system, nine airbags, and a 360-degree camera, among others.

The Skoda Kodiaq Lounge, on the other hand, is equipped with features such as a 10.24-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone chargers, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, all four power windows, and traction control. The Skoda Kodiaq Lounge does not get Level 2 ADAS functionalities, unlike the Volkswagen Tayron Life.

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Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Price

The Volkswagen Tayron Life has been priced at ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is approximately ₹5 lakh cheaper than its top-spec Tayron R-Line variant, which is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge is priced at ₹36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹10 lakh cheaper than the top-spec L&K variant, which is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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