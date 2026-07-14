If I was buying the MG Windsor, this is the variant I would choose

The MG Windsor EV lineup now offers multiple variants, making the buying decision a little more complicated. While the lower trims cover the essentials and even the mid-spec versions are generously equipped, if I were spending my own money, I would stretch my budget for the Essence Pro.

It isn't just because it sits at the top of the range. It is because the additional features genuinely improve the ownership experience instead of simply adding to the equipment list. And more importantly, this is coming from someone who already owns an Essence variant of the 38 kW Windsor.

The bigger battery pack is reason enough

The biggest reason to opt for the Essence Pro is the 52.9 kWh prismatic cell battery, which offers a claimed range of 449 km on a full charge. More range means fewer charging stops, greater flexibility for weekend trips and a larger buffer for days when you can't charge the car.

Even if your daily commute is only 40 to 50 km, a larger battery reduces charging frequency and helps make long-distance drives less stressful. In my opinion, extra range is something you never regret paying for.

Ventilated seats are worth every rupee

The Windsor has a very airy cabin thanks to its Infinity View Glass Roof and large glass area. While this makes the interior feel spacious, it also means the cabin can heat up quite a bit during Indian summers.

That is where the ventilated front seats make a massive difference. Once you've lived with ventilated seats, especially during peak summer or after the car has been parked under the sun, it is difficult to go back to regular seats. It is one of those premium features that you end up using almost every day.

The Windsor Pro features an upgraded 52.9 kWh battery pack, in contrast to the standard Windsor EV's 38 kWh battery. The estimated range has increased from 332 km to 449 km, and the charging speed has improved from 45 kW to 60 kW.

The cabin feels more premium

The Essence Pro also gets dual-tone ivory interiors, which I personally prefer over the darker cabin. It brightens up the already spacious interior and complements the Windsor's lounge-like design philosophy. The Windsor's Aero Lounge seats and reclining rear seats already make it one of the more comfortable EVs in its segment, and the lighter interior further enhances that premium feel.

Useful technology instead of gimmicks

The top variant also includes features that may not be used every day but are genuinely useful when you need them.

The Powered Tailgate makes loading luggage or groceries more convenient, particularly when your hands are occupied.

Then there is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), which allows the Windsor to power external appliances, whether you're camping, travelling or dealing with a power outage. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging can also help another compatible EV by sharing battery power when required. However, you will have to buy separate accessories to enable these features.

ADAS adds peace of mind

Another reason I would spend the extra money is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS.

The Windsor Essence Pro comes equipped with driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assistance and autonomous emergency braking, making long highway journeys less tiring while adding another layer of safety. Yes, the ADAS on the Windsor is not perfect, and there have been quite a few accidents where the car braked suddenly, and the vehicle at the rear ended up bumping into the tailgate. You still cannot permanently turn off the autonomous emergency braking, but MG has rolled out a software update which has added a widget on the homescreen to quickly disable this feature, saving a few taps.

Also Read : MG teases its new Adapt platform for upcoming NEV

You still get everything that makes the Windsor special

Choosing the Essence Pro also means you retain all of the Windsor's standout features, including the 15.6-inch GrandView touchscreen, 9-speaker Infinity audio system, 256-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, connected car technology and the signature lounge-inspired cabin.

Verdict

If I were buying the MG Windsor EV today, my money would go towards the Essence Pro.

Yes, it is the most expensive variant in the range, but it is also the one that feels the most complete. The larger battery pack alone justifies the upgrade for me. Add the ventilated seats, dual-tone cabin, powered tailgate, V2L and V2V capability, and the Level 2 ADAS suite, and the premium starts to make sense.

These are not features you'll admire only on delivery day. They are the ones you'll continue to appreciate every time you drive the car, making the Essence Pro the variant I would choose.

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