Taigun, Virtus merge for this insane-looking concept pick-up truck. Check it out

Ever wondered what a Volkswagen pickup for the Indian market will look like? Well, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL)has showcased its 2024 student car project as part of its Skill India initiative. The project car is a pickup truck concept made by conjoining the Volkswagen Taigun with the Volkswagen Virtus (a C-segment sedan).

The pickup truck has been made by mechatronics students under dual vocational training over nine months. The project, spanning nine months, progressed through multiple stages, beginning with the finalisation of the vehicle concept, followed by brainstorming, market analysis, research and development, procurement, assembly, and rigorous testing. Several components were produced using 3D printing technology.

Interestingly, not only 3D printed parts were used, but the students also equipped the show car with off-road-ready accessories such as underbody protection, studded tyres, ambient lighting and special roof-mounted lights.

While the Taigun pickup won't see production, Volkswagen hinted at a Taigun-based pickup truck back in 2018 called the Volkswagen Tarok, which debuted at the Sao Paulo auto show. Monocoque pickup trucks like the Tarok are popular in South America and South Africa. The Tarok was designed to replace the previous-generation Polo-based Volkswagen Saveiro, which was discontinued in 2023.

Last year, under the ‘Student Car Project’programme a cabriolet version of the Rapid was created. The highlight of the convertible Rapid was its retractable Skoda badge on the bonnet. The students also added sleek LED lip lighting to the front bonnet to enhance the sporty appearance.

In addition, the project car also gets an illuminated ‘Skoda’ inscription on the boot lid to give it a distinct appearance. There are several other sporty bits, like the fully-loaded black accessories package with a yellow catch radium flow character line and yellow-painted brake callipers.

Skoda VW India: Dual Vocational Training program

Launched in 2011, SAVWIPL Academy’s Dual Vocational Training program in mechatronics stands as a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing the skills of high school students. This comprehensive, 3.5-year course is modeled on Germany’s vocational training system and focuses on equipping young talent for careers in the automotive industry. The program fosters technological creativity and builds confidence while encouraging a problem-solving approach to the development of innovative technologies. It provides students with the opportunity to explore freely and gain valuable insights into the automotive sector, emerging trends, and the standards upheld by the VW Group.

