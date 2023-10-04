 Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun get new features; festive offers

Both the models now get twin electric front seats and footwell illumination
The features have been introduced on Topline and GT Plus variants of Dynamic and Performance Line, respectively
Taigun and Virtus GT Plus variants now get a subwoofer and amplifier
The OEM has also introduced Virtus Matte Edition finished in Carbon Steel Grey Matte
It has also announced Volkfest 2023 from on October 3 to November 15
Under this fest, the company is offering special benefits for existing customers
This includes free vehicle check-ups, free pick-up and drop, and door-step services
Offers are also available on Service Value Pack, extended warranty, RSA and tyres
The OEM presently has a national footprint of 189 sales and 133 service outlets