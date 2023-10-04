 Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun get new features; festive offers

Published Oct 04, 2023

Both the models now get twin electric front seats and footwell illumination

The features have been introduced on Topline and GT Plus variants of Dynamic and Performance Line, respectively

Taigun and Virtus GT Plus variants now get a subwoofer and amplifier

The OEM has also introduced Virtus Matte Edition finished in Carbon Steel Grey Matte 

It has also announced Volkfest 2023 from on October 3 to November 15

Under this fest, the company is offering special benefits for existing customers

This includes free vehicle check-ups, free pick-up and drop, and door-step services

Offers are also available on Service Value Pack, extended warranty, RSA and tyres

 The OEM presently has a national footprint of 189 sales and 133 service outlets
