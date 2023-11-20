HT Auto
Volkswagen to launch Sound Edition of Virtus and Taigun on November 21

Volkswagen India on Monday teased special edition iterations of the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV, which will debut on November 21. The special edition iterations of the Virtus and Taigun will come christened as Sound Edition, revealed the German automaker. The car manufacturer has not revealed any specific details of the updates the special edition models will come carrying. However, expect the special edition sedan and SUV to come featuring some cosmetic updates as well as some new features to be distinctive compared to the standard versions.

| Updated on: 20 Nov 2023, 14:23 PM
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition models would come featuring some cosmetic updates and new features.
Volkswagen currently sells only three cars in India, which include the Virtus sedan, Taigun and Tiguan SUVs. The automaker has already launched the GT Edge Limited Edition versions for the Virtus and Taigun. The Taigun gets the GT Edge Trail edition as well. The Sound Edition will come as the latest addition to the list of special edition iterations of the sedan and SUV.

Both the upcoming special edition cars are likely to come with a host of cosmetic updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. However, mechanically, both these special edition cars are likely to remain the same as the standard models.

The Volkswagen Virtus is available at a starting price of 11.48 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GT Edge Limited Edition of the sedan comes priced from 17.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard Volkswagen Taigun is priced at 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GT Edge Trail Edition and GT Edge Limited Edition of the Taigun are priced at 16.30 lakh and 18 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Expect the upcoming Sound Edition of Virtus and Taigun to be priced higher than the standard versions and to be based on the top-end trims of the respective cars.

