Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 Revealed, Celebrates 50 Years Of The Hatchback

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the hatchback

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Jun 2025, 14:32 PM
Follow us on:

As the Polo celebrates its 50th anniversary, here's what the special edition has to offer.

The Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 celebrates 50 years of the hatchback with special enhancements to the exterior and interior
Get Launch Updates on
Volkswagen ID.7
Notify me

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the most popular hatchbacks for the automaker, and the model celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Celebrating five decades of the model, Volkswagen has launched the new Polo Edition 50 for its home market, Germany. Here’s what makes the new special edition offering different.

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50: What’s Special?

The new Polo Edition 50 gets the special Crystal Blue paint scheme with a metallic finish. There’s the ‘50’ 3D badge on the B-pillar with 16-inch ‘Coventry’ wheels as standard. Buyers also have the option to upgrade to larger 17-inch ‘Toroso’ wheels. Inside, the special edition gets dark-tinted rear windows, ‘Edition 50’ lettering on the front sill panel moulding and ‘50’ lettering on the lower steering wheel trim.

The cabin sports the '50' lettering on the steering wheel, while there's ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, chrome pedals, heated front seats, and more

Furthermore, the Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 gets an optional panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, and keyless entry as part of the Plus package. The automaker has added more features as standard on the special edition, including chrome-finished pedals, ambient lighting, a black headliner, heated front seats, a rearview camera, and drive modes.

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50: Specifications

Powering the Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that develops 94 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic. The same motor is also available in a higher state of tune, churning out 114 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the DSG automatic. The new Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 is priced at 28,200 euros in Germany (approx. 28 lakh) and is based on the mid-level Style trim. The offering will be produced in limited numbers.

The Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 will be available in Germany in limited numbers

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.80 - 19.83 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64 - 69.70 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Volkswagen India's Product Lineup

Meanwhile, the current-generation Polo continues to elude India, despite the model having a cult following among enthusiasts even five years after it was discontinued. One of the bigger reasons for its absence is its large proportions that exceed the four-metre mark, which remains crucial to fall in the small car tax bracket in India. Moreover, Volkswagen has opted to concentrate on its India-centric products like the Taigun and Virtus, while bringing bigger halo products like the Tiguan R-Line and the recently launched Golf GTI.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2025, 14:32 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS