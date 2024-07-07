Volkswagen ID.UNYX electric SUV teased, likely to promise up to 600 km range

Volkswagen is gearing up to release an all-electric SUV exclusively for the Chinese automobile market. The ID.UNYX will be the first model in the German automaker’s new ID.UX series. Volkswagen has announced that the ID.UX, which is part of the larger ID series of cars, will be a sub-brand for China and it will bring out five electric vehicles for the country by 2027.

Volkswagen is set to launch the all-electric ID.UNYX SUV exclusively for the Chinese market, as part of the new ID.UX series. The carmaker plans to in

Also Read : Volkswagen Tharu XR SUV revealed for China, based on the Taigun sold in India

Volkswagen announced its upcoming portfolio at the Auto China 2024 fair in Beijing held between April 25 and May 4. The ID.UX sub-brand is slated to expand its catalogue to a total of 16 models by 2030. This is part of Volkswagen’s “in China, for China" strategy, for which the carmaker projects 30 new models to be sold in China across all segments and powertrains. Volkswagen has further stated that they will introduce electric versions of their existing combustion-run models and bring new plug-in hybrids with an electric-only range of more than 100 km.

ID.UNYX: Key features that are expected for China

The Volkswagen ID.UNYX will be produced by Volkswagen Anhui, which is a joint venture between the German carmaker and JAC. The ID.UNYX will be based on the Tavascan, an electric crossover coupe from Volkswagen-owned Cupra. While the Tavascan came with a 77 kWh battery, the ID.UNYX is slated to be fitted with an 82.4 kWh battery from CATL.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO - Five key highlights

According to local news outlets, the ID.UNYX will come with two powertrain options. Entry-level variants have a single motor at the rear that is capable of generating 228 hp, while the top-of-the-line variants come with an additional 107 bhp motor in the front that raises total power to 335 bhp.

The ID.UNYX is reportedly going to be able to deliver within 500 km to 600 km of total range. While there are no images of the ID.UNYX’s interior, it is expected to look similar to that of the Tavascan. The Tavascan brings three choices of seats, ambient interior lighting, and a 15-inch touchscreen on the centre console that further houses the climate controls.

First Published Date: