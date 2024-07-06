Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five key highlights

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the replacement for the XUV 300 and is offered with three engine variants, multiple updates to the tech and interior, enhanced

As the Indian auto industry boomed for larger vehicles, carmakers started churning out blockbuster compact SUVs. Mahindra were hanging onto the segment with their sole offering of the XUV300. While it gathered dust in the corner, the carmaker went to work on a more formidable replacement. To that end, they brought out the XUV 3XO to take on the more popular names in the compact SUV segment.

Mahindra started deliveries of the XUV 3XO towards the end of May, ricing the car between ₹7.49 - 15.49 lakh. Within a week, they sold 10,000 units of the 3XO, beating rivals such as the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue in the first month of sales. Here are five key highlights of the Mahindra XUV 3XO which make it a worthy contender in the compact SUV market: