Volkswagen Tharu XR SUV revealed for China, based on the VW Taigun sold in India

Volkswagen has revealed the new Tharu XR SUV for the Chinese market. The new Volkswagen Tharu XR slots between the smaller T-Cross and larger Tharu sold in China. Indian readers, however, would recognise this as a slightly longer version of the Volkswagen Taigun with new front and rear styling. The Tharu XR is based on the MQB A0 platform that underpins a host of offerings including the VW Taigun and Virtus and the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

Volkswagen Tharu XR: What's different over Taigun?

Compared to the Taigun, the new Volkswagen Tharu XR gets the same 2,651 mm wheelbase. However, the China-specific model is about 134 mm longer with an overall length of 4,355 mm. The additional length is evident in profile with the larger rear overhang after the rear wheel with a slightly raked rear windscreen tailgate.

The Volkswagen Tharu XR is about 134 mm longer than the VW Taigun. The additional length is evident after the rear wheel with a larger overhang and raked tailgate

Visually, the Volkswagen Tharu XR looks more futuristic borrowing its styling cues from the new-generation Tiguan L Pro sold in China. The new LED headlamps are more stylish with the LED DRL running across the width of the face. The wraparound taillights get transparent lenses with a light bar in the centre connected to both units. The rear bumper is also bigger with the plastics finished in brushed aluminium.

Volkswagen Tharu XR Specifications

Powering the Tharu XR will be the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with different outputs with the top-spec variants packing 158 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Power will go to the front wheel via the DSG automatic transmission while a manual is also likely to be on offer. VW China is yet to reveal the cabin on the Tharu XR and it is expected to share the layout and features with the India-spec Taigun, barring a few cosmetic differences. Given the additional length, the SUV could sport a bigger boot over the 385-litre boot capacity on the India-spec Taigun.

The Volkswagen Tharu XR gets new front and rear styling inspired by the Tiguan L Pro sold in China. It could preview the Taigun facelift for India

Built by SAIC-Volkswagen, the Tharu XR is slated to be sold only in China at the moment. It’s unlikely that Volkswagen India will bring the XR over here. That said, the Tharu XR could give us a glimpse of visual updates on the Taigun facelift, which should arrive in a few years.

