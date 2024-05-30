Check out this compact electric SUV with 200 km of range

VinFast has revealed the specifications of the VF 3
The VF 3 has a claimed range of between 205 km and 210 km.
The battery pack takes 36 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent when using a fast charger.
As standard, the electric SUV gets steel wheels.
Although, there are 16-inch alloy wheels available
VinFast VF 3 is powered by an electric motor that sits on the rear axle.
It puts out 42 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm.
The compact electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 kmph in 5.3 seconds.
It measures 3,190 mm in length and 1,679 mm in width and it stands 1,622 mm tall. The ground clearance measures 191 mm whereas the wheelbase is 2,075 mm