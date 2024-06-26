Volkswagen announces annual monsoon care campaign. Read to know more

Volkswagen India has started its annual Monsoon Car Care campaign and it will go on till July 31. This campaign is a post-sales initiative that will take place across their 142 service outlets in the country. Volkswagen’s Monsoon Car Campain aims to enable customers to experience their cars without any of the problems that usually come with the monsoon season. Typically, the monsoon weather season brings a host of issues such as tires skidding on wet surfaces, brakes running into rust due to moisture, and lack of visibility.

Volkswagen aims to help customers tackle these challenges with ease, and to do this, the manufacturer is offering a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up. This service is available across 142 service outlets in the country and inspects important components of the cars, such as tires, brakes, head and tail lamps, and wipers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs View Details Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.60 - 10.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Ashish Gupta, stated that their monsoon campaign highlighted the brand’s “dedication to customer centricity and safety." He added that Volkswagen understands the unique challenges provided by driving in the rain and that they want their customers to have a safe and hassle-free driving experience enabling them to enjoy their journeys without any concern."

Also Read : How to take care of your car post-monsoon

Owners of Volkswagen vehicles can opt to enhance their ownership and driving experience through Service Value Packages that offer discounted maintenance services for a given period of time For instance, the Essential Service Value Package - 2 years offers free labour costs on services such as wheel alignment and car pickup/drop starting from a fee of ₹15,999. Customers can further opt for the Extended Warranty that covers five years of ownership or one lakh km and protects the customer from rising costs of parts and labour. The extended warranty can be issued for 4+1 years or 4+2 years with varying costs. After the warranty is void, customers can further opt to pay ₹14,159 to cover an additional year of ownership, up to seven years.

First Published Date: