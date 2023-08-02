How to take care of your car post-monsoon. Key tips

As we are approaching the end of the monsoon season in India, our cars demand special post-monsoon care. Monsoon in India brings some unique challenges for vehicle owners, which include excessive moisture, high humidity, potholes on the road, waterlogging, mud and grime etc. All of these take their toll on the car's appearance, performance and longevity throughout the season and even after that also.

In a nutshell, monsoon comes as a double-edged sword for the cars and their owners. Hence, it is always recommended to take some extra care of the car after the monsoon is over.

Here are some key tips to follow to take care of your car after the monsoon is over.

Clean exterior thoroughly

The majority of the cars in India endure muddy roads and heavy rainfall. This results in the vehicles' exterior being covered in dirt, grime and contaminants. In order to free the car from all these, a thorough cleaning is necessary. Use a pH-balanced car shampoo to remove the dirt gently. Mud and debris usually accumulate in the wheel well and undercarriage. So make sure to clean them properly. After cleaning the car thoroughly and drying it properly you can apply some car wax to add a protective layer on the paint. Also, this will ensure a shiny surface for the car.

Inspect and treat rust immediately

The biggest worry you may face after the monsoon is over is rusting. Water and air together take a toll on the car's metal parts and result in developing rust, which can simply eat away the key metal parts of the car if left untreated. The excessive moisture in the air during monsoon leads to rust and corrosion. After the monsoon is over, always check for rusting across all the metal panels. It is advisable to use a rust remover or anti-corrosion spray on the affected parts. Also, applying an anti-rust coating protects the underbody metal parts of the car from such issues in the long term.

Inspect and take care of tyres

Tyre inspection is a key part of regular maintenance. Like summer or winter, monsoon season too can be hard on your car tyres, resulting in wear and tear. The potholes on roads, dirty water, mud and grime take a toll on the rubbers of the car tyres. Inspect the tyres' tread depths carefully after the monsoon and also check for any sign of uneven wear on the tyres. In case, there is uneven wear and tear, and lack of tread depth, that can impact the performance of the vehicle and compromise safety as well. If required, it is best to replace the tyre.

Clean interior thoroughly

Like the exterior, the cabin of the car too bears the brunt of monsoon's harmful natural elements. Moisture and humidity during monsoon can result in developing mold and mildew inside the cabin. Also, the dampness inside the cabin causes a weird smell. These should be treated immediately to avoid long-term issues. Vacuum the seats, carpets and floor mats to remove accumulated dirt and moisture. Use a good interior cleaner to clean the dashboard, door panels and other hard surfaces. Keeping a moisture absorber and dehumidifier can be useful.

Inspect and fix electricals

This is a highly tricky part as the electricals too bear the brunt of monsoon. The electronics and electricals onboard modern cars are vulnerable to water damage. Hence, after the monsoon is over, always check the lighting systems including headlamps, taillights, indicators, fog lamps, brake lights etc. Make sure they are functioning properly and if not, get them fixed. Also, check the battery and its terminals for corrosion, which may develop during monsoon. Use a special brush to clean the battery terminals.

