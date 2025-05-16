Upcoming Kia Carens Clavis official fuel economy numbers revealed

After its recent unveiling, the manufacturer opened bookings for the new Kia Carens Clavis at ₹25,000. Available at dealerships and online, the Carens Clavis is slated to launch on May 23. However, the Korean carmaker has revealed the ARAI-approved fuel efficiency numbers for its upcoming seven-seater MPV to excite potential buyers.

Under the hood, the Carens Clavis will offer a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp, a turbo petrol variant delivering 158 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 114 bhp. Both the turbo petrol and the naturally aspirated petrol will come with a new manual transmission, while the turbo petrol and diesel engines will also have automatic transmission options available.

Kia Carens Clavis: Fuel-efficiency (ARAI-certified)

Fuel efficiency numbers vary based on both the fuel type and the transmission it has been paired with. The petrol-powered Carens Clavis returns a fuel economy of 15.95 kmpl mated to the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed iMT. On the other hand, the 7-speed DCT will give you 16.66 kmpl.

In the diesel powertrain, the 6-speed manual goes up to 19.54 kmpl, whilst the 6-speed AT will return an efficiency of 17.5 kmpl. All of the figures mentioned are ARAI-certified.

Kia Carens Clavis: Exterior

The Kia Carens Clavis features a refreshed design inspired by the brand’s global models. The front of the vehicle showcases significant revisions, including the new signature boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, updated headlamps, and a more upright profile. The closed grille shares design elements with the new Syros and EV9 models. The bumper has a more angular design. While the overall profile remains similar, it now includes new 17-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, redesigned ‘Starmap’ LED taillights are connected by a lightbar. A new Ivory Silver Gloss paint option is also available.

Kia Carens Clavis: Interior

Inside, the cabin features a new look with a 26.62-inch panoramic screen that integrates the digital instrument console and infotainment system. A new two-spoke steering wheel with an offset Kia logo enhances the interior. The vehicle maintains a three-row configuration, and the second row includes a one-touch electric tumble feature for easier access to the third row. The second-row seats can also slide and recline.

In terms of features, the Clavis is equipped with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, smart key enabled windows for one-touch operation, a seat-mounted air purifier with roof vents, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, among others.

Kia Carens Clavis: Safety

The Carens Clavis is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, featuring over 20 driver assistance technologies. Safety is prioritized with six airbags, electronic stability control, a rear occupant alert system, plus a comprehensive suite of 18 active and passive safety features.

Kia Carens Clavis: Variants and colour options

Kia has announced that the Carens Clavis will be offered in select variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+, which highlights its premium positioning relative to the standard Carens. The model will be available in several color options including Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, and Clear White.

Kia Carens Clavis: Expected pricing

While Kia has yet to confirm the launch date for the Carens Clavis, it is expected to hit showrooms within a few days, with prices anticipated to start around ₹10.50 lakh and peak at ₹19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new MPV will compete against various models in the segment, including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Toyota Innova Hycross.

