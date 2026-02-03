Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Reveals What’s Inside Its Upcoming Mystery Suv Ahead Of February 10 Debut

Toyota reveals what’s inside its upcoming mystery SUV ahead of February 10 debut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 03 Feb 2026, 15:02 pm
Follow us on:

  • Toyota has teased the cabin of its upcoming mystery SUV, confirming a three-row layout, modern dashboard design and a panoramic glass roof.

The first interior teaser of Toyota’s upcoming mystery SUV confirms a three-row seating layout, with the image captured from the third row looking toward the dashboard
View Personalised Offers on
Toyota Hilux
Check Offers

Toyota is developing a new SUV for its global lineup, and has so far remained tight-lipped about what this upcoming model may be. The first teaser that dropped last week revealed little more than a shadowy outline with a squared-off design, carrying prominent haunches, roof rails, and a slim, connected LED taillight. The Japanese carmaker has now released a new image from inside the cabin, confirming speculations that the upcoming mystery SUV will be positioned as a three-row people carrier.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
A layered dashboard design is visible in the teaser, featuring a floating centre console, physical HVAC controls and a digital instrument cluster for the driver

The teaser image showcases most of the SUV’s cabin from the last row of seats, and most of what’s offered inside is only visible when the brightness is turned up. Doing so reveals a layered dashboard design up front, fitted with a horizontal, floating centre console. Below this is what appears to be a set of physical HVAC and media controls.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo EX30
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon480 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Hilux
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 28.02 - 35.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 48.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Supra
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Rumion
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.44 - 13.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The driver is treated to a multi-function steering wheel with physical buttons and a digital gauge cluster behind. Passengers in the second row get their own HVAC panel behind the centre console for added convenience. The dashboard and door panels are lined with ambient lighting, while the cabin benefits from a massive glass roof that brings a sense of openness.

What is the new Toyota SUV?

Toyota has released a teaser image hinting at an all-new SUV, revealing a boxy silhouette with broad haunches and roof rails

Toyota has yet to reveal any specifics, but taking a look at the carmaker’s global lineup brings some clues as to what the upcoming SUV may be. Considering the sleek design cues, the new model may carry a battery electric or a hybrid powertrain. Toyota remains without a rival to the range-topping Kia EV9/Hyundai Ioniq 9, and the mystery SUV is expected to change that.

Although the Highlander, which has not seen a generational update for years, remains a likely contender for the task, there is a separate three-row electric SUV in the pipeline that may fit the bill. Originally scheduled for 2025, the timeline was later pushed to 2026, making it yet another possibility.

Also Read : China bans flush door handles on EVs after safety concerns

The Toyota Land Cruiser SE is an all-electric 7-seater SUV concept revealed in 2023

The Toyota Land Cruiser SE is another possibility. Showcased in 2023 as a 7-seater EV concept, it brings a similar boxy silhouette defined by sleek lines and flared-out fenders. Touted as a “high-torque driving experience," the Land Cruiser SE will likely bring light off-road capabilities under its belt. However, these speculations should come to a rest when Toyota takes the wraps off the new SUV on February 10.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2026, 15:02 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars upcoming suvs toyota
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS