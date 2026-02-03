Toyota reveals what’s inside its upcoming mystery SUV ahead of February 10 debut

Toyota is developing a new SUV for its global lineup, and has so far remained tight-lipped about what this upcoming model may be. The first teaser that dropped last week revealed little more than a shadowy outline with a squared-off design, carrying prominent haunches, roof rails, and a slim, connected LED taillight. The Japanese carmaker has now released a new image from inside the cabin, confirming speculations that the upcoming mystery SUV will be positioned as a three-row people carrier.

A layered dashboard design is visible in the teaser, featuring a floating centre console, physical HVAC controls and a digital instrument cluster for the driver

The teaser image showcases most of the SUV’s cabin from the last row of seats, and most of what’s offered inside is only visible when the brightness is turned up. Doing so reveals a layered dashboard design up front, fitted with a horizontal, floating centre console. Below this is what appears to be a set of physical HVAC and media controls.

The driver is treated to a multi-function steering wheel with physical buttons and a digital gauge cluster behind. Passengers in the second row get their own HVAC panel behind the centre console for added convenience. The dashboard and door panels are lined with ambient lighting, while the cabin benefits from a massive glass roof that brings a sense of openness.

What is the new Toyota SUV?

Toyota has released a teaser image hinting at an all-new SUV, revealing a boxy silhouette with broad haunches and roof rails

Toyota has yet to reveal any specifics, but taking a look at the carmaker’s global lineup brings some clues as to what the upcoming SUV may be. Considering the sleek design cues, the new model may carry a battery electric or a hybrid powertrain. Toyota remains without a rival to the range-topping Kia EV9/Hyundai Ioniq 9, and the mystery SUV is expected to change that.

Although the Highlander, which has not seen a generational update for years, remains a likely contender for the task, there is a separate three-row electric SUV in the pipeline that may fit the bill. Originally scheduled for 2025, the timeline was later pushed to 2026, making it yet another possibility.

The Toyota Land Cruiser SE is an all-electric 7-seater SUV concept revealed in 2023

The Toyota Land Cruiser SE is another possibility. Showcased in 2023 as a 7-seater EV concept, it brings a similar boxy silhouette defined by sleek lines and flared-out fenders. Touted as a “high-torque driving experience," the Land Cruiser SE will likely bring light off-road capabilities under its belt. However, these speculations should come to a rest when Toyota takes the wraps off the new SUV on February 10.

