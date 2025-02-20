Toyota Land Cruiser 300 bookings commenced. Here's what the flagship SUV gets

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is a major update to the long-running Land Cruiser series, known for its durability and off-road capability. This latest model introduces a new platform, updated engines, and improved technology while retaining the ruggedness that has defined the SUV for decades. Here are five key highlights of the Land Cruiser 300.

1 Chassis The Land Cruiser 300 is built on Toyota’s TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture – Frame) platform, which improves structural rigidity while reducing weight by around 200 kg compared to its predecessor. This lighter yet stronger platform enhances ride comfort and handling while maintaining durability for off-road conditions. The lower weight also contributes to improved fuel efficiency, making the SUV more suitable for long-distance travel.

2 Engine Toyota has moved away from the naturally aspirated V8 in favour of more efficient twin-turbo V6 engines internationally. However, in India, the manufacturer is offering the Land Cruiser in only the 3.3 litre diesel option with a twin-turbo that delivers 304 hp and 700 Nm of torque This engine comes paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission which ensures great acceleration, fuel economy and smoother power delivery, especially on rough terrain. The diesel variant is aimed at those looking for better torque for towing and off-road use.

3 Features The Land Cruiser has always been an off-road-focused SUV, and the 300 series comes with several enhancements such as Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) which adjusts traction control and throttle response based on the terrain (sand, mud, rock, etc.). It also gets Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control which helps maintain a steady speed on steep inclines and descents without driver input. Improved approach and departure angles allow for better clearance in extreme off-road conditions. The SUV also comes with a full-time 4WD system with a centre differential lock, making it suitable for serious off-road adventures.

4 Interior The Land Cruiser 300 offers a blend of ruggedness and modern technology inside the cabin too. There is ample use of soft-touch materials along with premium and long-lasting leather for upholstery. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also offered for entertainment. A four zone climate control system allows for personalised comfort for all passengers. The Toyota Safety Sense suite including features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring is also included as part of the package. The cabin layout is also designed for practicality with a larger centre console for storage and multiple USB ports to charge a user's devices.

5 Pricing and variants The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will be available in India in two distinct variants - ZX and GR-S. While the base ZX variant is priced at ₹2.31 crore, the GR-S variant is priced at ₹2.41 crore. All the prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 are now open and it comes to India through CBU (Completely-built unit) route.

