Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated SUV
- The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid debuts with 451 bhp, subtle design updates, enhanced tech, and potential relevance for markets with diesel vehicle restrictions like India.
Toyota has introduced the new Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid for the Australian market, making it the most powerful version of the long-standing SUV to date. Known for its legacy of reliability and off-road capability, the Land Cruiser now takes a step forward with electrified performance. Here’s a closer look at five key aspects of the new hybrid variant, often referred to informally as the LC 400.
The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid doesn’t reinvent the wheel but builds on the strengths of the existing model by adding more power and improved efficiency. It’s a logical step for Toyota as it navigates stricter emissions norms globally, especially in markets like Australia, Japan, and potentially India. While the changes are largely mechanical and subtle in terms of design, the LC 400 reflects the evolving identity of the Land Cruiser as it enters the era of electrification, without compromising its core utility.
The standout feature of the new Land Cruiser Hybrid is its powertrain. It’s equipped with a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, paired with an electric motor in a parallel hybrid configuration. This combination delivers a combined output of 451 bhp and 790 Nm of torque, a considerable bump over the 3.3-litre diesel V6, which produces 304 bhp and 700 Nm. This makes the hybrid model not only more powerful but also smoother in power delivery. The hybrid system is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and power is delivered to all four wheels, in keeping with the Land Cruiser’s full-time 4WD setup.
This hybrid setup isn’t entirely new; it’s the same configuration already offered in the Lexus LX 700h, which shares its platform with the Land Cruiser 300. The parallel hybrid system does not allow for electric-only driving but assists the engine in improving performance and fuel economy. While official fuel efficiency figures haven’t been released, the hybrid system is expected to deliver better mileage and lower CO₂ emissions than its diesel counterpart, which could be a draw in markets facing tighter environmental norms.
On the outside, the Land Cruiser Hybrid doesn’t stray far from the design of the standard model. Toyota has introduced a larger air intake on the front bumper, likely to aid in thermal management of the hybrid components. HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) badging has also been added to differentiate it visually. The SUV is available in the GR Sport trim, which features a more aggressive front fascia with a larger grille and bold "Toyota" lettering. However, aside from these updates, the styling remains largely consistent with the diesel-powered version.
Inside the cabin, Toyota has kept the layout and feature set mostly intact, but there are a few updates. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system now comes standard, and the digital instrument cluster has been updated to include hybrid-specific displays like power output, battery assist, and energy flow. One new functional feature is a 1,500-watt power outlet in the boot, useful for powering tools or accessories during overlanding or camping trips—an increasingly common use case for Land Cruiser owners.
While Toyota has not announced plans to bring the hybrid variant to India, its arrival could make strategic sense. Diesel vehicles in cities like Delhi-NCR face stricter lifespan limits due to local pollution regulations—diesel-powered private vehicles must be de-registered after 10 years. A petrol-hybrid alternative could sidestep these restrictions while offering similar long-distance touring capability. Currently, the Land Cruiser 300 diesel is priced at ₹2.31 crore (ZX) and ₹2.41 crore (GR Sport), ex-showroom. A hybrid version, if priced competitively, could cater to a niche but growing customer base looking for cleaner full-size SUVs.
