BMW iX1 LWB electric SUV review: Five major highlights

BMW has launched the iX1 Long Wheelbase in India at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Here is a quick look at five key reasons why the EV is making some big noises
The iX1 LWB has more than 100 mm longer wheelbase and overall length than the standard iX1
The extra length has helped BMW to offer more space for rear passengers
The iX1 LWB also gets several design updates like this reworked kidney grille
The electric SUV also stands on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels
The BMW iX1 LWB electric SUV is equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack
The battery is big enough to claim the iX1 can run for 530 kms in a single charge
The ₹49 lakh price tag is also a big highlight as the EV undercuts the smaller iX1 price