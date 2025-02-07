BMW iX1 LWB electric SUV review: Five major highlights

Published Feb 07, 2025

BMW has launched the iX1 Long Wheelbase in India at 49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Here is a quick look at five key reasons why the EV is making some big noises

The iX1 LWB has more than 100 mm longer wheelbase and overall length than the standard iX1

The extra length has helped BMW to offer more space for rear passengers

The iX1 LWB also gets several design updates like this reworked kidney grille

The electric SUV also stands on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels

The BMW iX1 LWB electric SUV is equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack

The battery is big enough to claim the iX1 can run for 530 kms in a single charge

The 49 lakh price tag is also a big highlight as the EV undercuts the smaller iX1 price
Check out our first drive review to find more details about the BMW iX1 LWB
