Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant launches at ₹13.23 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced the price of the CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Available in two different trim options, S and G, the CNG variant is available at a price range of ₹13.23 lakh and ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). TKM previously announced its foray into the CNG-powered passenger vehicle segment in India with the launch of the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder in November 2022.

With the launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants, the automaker aims to penetrate deeper into the greener powertrain-equipped vehicle segment in the Indian market. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV was first launched in India in July 2022. The automaker claims that since then, it has received an overwhelming response, and the CNG variant comes as the car brand's commitment towards greener powertrain solutions.

In terms of design and features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant remains the same as the petrol-powered model. However, on the powertrain front, it gets a factory-fitted CNG kit at the back of the SUV, which significantly reduces the boot storage capacity of the car. Also, both the CNG trims of the SUV come equipped with a manual gearbox, while the self-charging strong hybrid electric mechanism is there as well.

The new CNG variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets power from a 1.5-litre K-Series engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG variant is claimed to offer 26.6 km/kg fuel efficiency.

Commenting on the launch of the CNG variant of the SUV, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, said that it is a significant milestone for the auto company. He also claimed that this comes in line with Toyota's quest to promote sustainable mobility solutions. "At Toyota, we are committed in making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. We are confident the competitively priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants will encourage widespread acceptance of environment-friendly technologies and provide multiple options to customer to meet their diverse requirements," he added.

