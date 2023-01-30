HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Cng Variant Launches At 13.23 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant launches at 13.23 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced the price of the CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Available in two different trim options, S and G, the CNG variant is available at a price range of 13.23 lakh and 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). TKM previously announced its foray into the CNG-powered passenger vehicle segment in India with the launch of the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder in November 2022.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 13:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.

With the launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants, the automaker aims to penetrate deeper into the greener powertrain-equipped vehicle segment in the Indian market. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV was first launched in India in July 2022. The automaker claims that since then, it has received an overwhelming response, and the CNG variant comes as the car brand's commitment towards greener powertrain solutions.

Also Read : Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year

In terms of design and features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant remains the same as the petrol-powered model. However, on the powertrain front, it gets a factory-fitted CNG kit at the back of the SUV, which significantly reduces the boot storage capacity of the car. Also, both the CNG trims of the SUV come equipped with a manual gearbox, while the self-charging strong hybrid electric mechanism is there as well.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The new CNG variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets power from a 1.5-litre K-Series engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG variant is claimed to offer 26.6 km/kg fuel efficiency.

Commenting on the launch of the CNG variant of the SUV, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, said that it is a significant milestone for the auto company. He also claimed that this comes in line with Toyota's quest to promote sustainable mobility solutions. "At Toyota, we are committed in making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. We are confident the competitively priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants will encourage widespread acceptance of environment-friendly technologies and provide multiple options to customer to meet their diverse requirements," he added.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 13:49 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant launches at ₹13.23 lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant launches at 13.23 lakh
Why Hyundai and Kia car owners in US facing rejection from insurers? Know here
Why Hyundai and Kia car owners in US facing rejection from insurers? Know here
World's largest auto markets: India pips Japan but which countries fell hardest
World's largest auto markets: India pips Japan but which countries fell hardest
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s FSD
Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s FSD

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city