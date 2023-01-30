HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Keeps Crown As World's Top Carmaker For Third Straight Year

Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year

Toyota Motor Corp. kept its crown as the world’s top-selling carmaker in 2022, widening its lead over Volkswagen AG even as supply-chain disruptions continued to weigh on global automobile production.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.

Group sales, which include those of its subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., were mostly flat at 10.5 million units for the year, the Japanese company said Monday. Volkswagen sales fell 7% last year to 8.3 million units, marking the lowest level of deliveries in 11 years.

While that marks Toyota’s third straight year of gains over its German rival, the key issue facing Toyota and other carmakers is the specter of weakening global demand. Concerns over fading appetite for new vehicles have intensified, hitting Tesla Inc.’s shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is cutting jobs in response to the weaker economic environment and rising inflation.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹9 - 13 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Toyota, however, still says it isn’t able to make enough cars to shorten delivery times. Customers are reporting waits of months or even years for certain models. For the fiscal year beginning in April, Toyota has set an output target of as many as 10.6 million vehicles, with the caveat that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors.

S&P Global Mobility predicts that Toyota will continue to widen its lead over Volkswagen in 2023, with 10.4 million light vehicle sales versus 7.99 million for the German carmaker. Volkswagen sales are projected to recover from 2024, while Toyota is on track to top 11 million in annual light vehicle sales by the end of the decade, according to the researcher.

“For both companies, the impact of production constraints will gradually ease," said Yoshiaki Kawano, an analyst at S&P Global Mobility. “Overall, moderate recovery and growth are seen over the medium to long term."

Koji Sato, 53, Toyota’s newly appointed chief executive officer, will be under close scrutiny as he seeks to deliver on the that target. An engineer by training, the new leader of the world’s No. 1 carmaker previously ran the Lexus luxury automobile division and was chief branding officer for the entire company.

A Toyota lifer who joined the company more than 30 years ago, Sato will oversee the automaker through what could be the most challenging period in its 86-year history as the twin forces of electrification and automation sweep through the industry.

The Japanese carmaker has made it clear that it believes in the need to spread its bets across different technologies — from batteries, hybrids, hydrogen and legacy combustion engines — to serve customers and successfully transition to a post-gasoline future.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Volkswagen Tesla
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s FSD
Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s FSD
Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be sold as Toyota Vitz in this country. Details here
Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be sold as Toyota Vitz in this country. Details here
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review: Worth the wait!
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review: Worth the wait!
This mini EV from Israel, with 180-km range, could be perfect for crowded India
This mini EV from Israel, with 180-km range, could be perfect for crowded India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city