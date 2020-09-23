Toyota Urban Cruiser launch today: Live and latest updates

Toyota Urban Cruiser is all set to be launched today in what would be yet another player in the highly-contested sub-compact SUV space in India. The segment is lucrative but is also tightly fought and Toyota's entry with the Urban Cruiser is good news for prospective buyers as it further expands the number of options available.





The field already has established players like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - of which Urban Cruiser is a spin off, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 while the recently-launched Kia Sonet has also promised upheavals of tectonic proportions.





Toyota would be hoping that its success with big cars in India - just look at the popularity of Innova Crysta and Fortuner - will help its cause in the sub-compact SUV segment too and Urban Cruiser is able to find its intended mark.





Catch live and latest updates from the Urban Cruiser launch event here: