Toyota Land Cruiser Prado spotted in India

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been spotted in India for the very first time. The popular SUV has already been on sale in the global market. Several units of Prado were spotted while it was being transported on a truck. Once launched, the Land Cruiser Prado will sit below the Land Cruiser and will be competing against the Land Rover Defender. When compared, the current Land Cruiser LC300 is priced at ₹2.10 crore, so the Prado will be priced lower than this.

The spy shots suggest that Toyota will be bringing Prado's VX variant to the Indian market. This variant is equipped with a grille that has vertical slats, 20-inch black alloy wheels, side steps, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera and square LED headlamps. Apart from this, the model that was spied on the truck was also equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

The Prado comes with all-black interior with an electrically adjustable driver's seat, AC vents for all the rows, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital drivers's display and a wireless charger.

The interior of the Land Cruiser Prado was finished in an all-black colour scheme.

In the global market, Toyota offers the Land Cruiser Prado with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 204 bhp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Yes, this is the same engine that is doing duty on the Toyota Fortuner but it now comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system that aids in fuel efficiency. The engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : India-bound Toyota Vellfire launches globally, to offer ADAS, hybrid powertrain

Toyota Camry launched in India

Toyota recently brought Camry to the Indian market. It goes against the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV. Toyota Camry is priced at ₹48 lakh and comes to our Indian shores through the CKD route just like the previous iteration. The new Camry is based on the TNGA-K platform and the current generation was introduced in the global market last year. The sedan has been on sale in the Indian market for the past 11 years.

The latest iteration of the Toyota Camry sedan is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum power of 222 bhp whereas the torque output is rated for 221 Nm. This power is directed to the front wheels via an eCVT transmission. Toyota is claiming that the new Camry will deliver 25 kmpl. There are three driving modes on offer - Sport, Eco and Normal.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: