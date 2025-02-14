Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spotted In India

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado spotted in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2025, 13:31 PM
Follow us on:
  • Toyota's Land Cruiser Prado features a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system for enhanced fuel efficiency.
Land Cruiser Prado sits below the Land Cruiser LC300 in the global market. (Youtube/Pandit Help)

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been spotted in India for the very first time. The popular SUV has already been on sale in the global market. Several units of Prado were spotted while it was being transported on a truck. Once launched, the Land Cruiser Prado will sit below the Land Cruiser and will be competing against the Land Rover Defender. When compared, the current Land Cruiser LC300 is priced at 2.10 crore, so the Prado will be priced lower than this.

The spy shots suggest that Toyota will be bringing Prado's VX variant to the Indian market. This variant is equipped with a grille that has vertical slats, 20-inch black alloy wheels, side steps, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera and square LED headlamps. Apart from this, the model that was spied on the truck was also equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

The Prado comes with all-black interior with an electrically adjustable driver's seat, AC vents for all the rows, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital drivers's display and a wireless charger.

The interior of the Land Cruiser Prado was finished in an all-black colour scheme.

In the global market, Toyota offers the Land Cruiser Prado with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 204 bhp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Yes, this is the same engine that is doing duty on the Toyota Fortuner but it now comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system that aids in fuel efficiency. The engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : India-bound Toyota Vellfire launches globally, to offer ADAS, hybrid powertrain

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Toyota Camry launched in India

Toyota recently brought Camry to the Indian market. It goes against the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV. Toyota Camry is priced at 48 lakh and comes to our Indian shores through the CKD route just like the previous iteration. The new Camry is based on the TNGA-K platform and the current generation was introduced in the global market last year. The sedan has been on sale in the Indian market for the past 11 years.

The latest iteration of the Toyota Camry sedan is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum power of 222 bhp whereas the torque output is rated for 221 Nm. This power is directed to the front wheels via an eCVT transmission. Toyota is claiming that the new Camry will deliver 25 kmpl. There are three driving modes on offer - Sport, Eco and Normal.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2025, 13:31 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS